Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 26.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 137.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 168,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

