Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $319.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after acquiring an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

