AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,566 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 275,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,717. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

