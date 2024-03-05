AXQ Capital LP Buys 1,700 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 433,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

