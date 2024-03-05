AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $237.41. 133,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.