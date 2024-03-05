AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $237.41. 133,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.