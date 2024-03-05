AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

ZBH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.59. 324,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,373. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.