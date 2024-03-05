AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,700 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 935,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

