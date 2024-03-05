AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,900 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. 1,257,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

