AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,700 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.
Shares of BBWI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
