AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,700 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.