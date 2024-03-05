AXQ Capital LP Has $309,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after buying an additional 693,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,013. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

