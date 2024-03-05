AXQ Capital LP Increases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 10,911,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,846,234. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

