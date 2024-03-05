AXQ Capital LP Invests $384,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 85,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

