AXQ Capital LP Invests $394,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,268. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

