AXQ Capital LP Invests $407,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,026,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115,203. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

