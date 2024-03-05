AXQ Capital LP Invests $415,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,127. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.