AXQ Capital LP Purchases 3,400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 875,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,868. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

