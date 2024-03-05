AXQ Capital LP Takes $345,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 440,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

