AXQ Capital LP Takes $390,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 2,369,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

