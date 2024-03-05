AXQ Capital LP Takes $401,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $2,113,842. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 135,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

