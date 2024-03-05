Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 269.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $203.29. 441,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

