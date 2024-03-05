Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,862 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 132.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 851,498 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $538,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 389,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

