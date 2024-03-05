Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BAUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,354 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

