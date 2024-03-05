B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B2Gold Stock Performance
BTG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.