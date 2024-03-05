B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

