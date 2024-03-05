Ball (NYSE:BALL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.45.

Ball stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $65.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quarry LP grew its position in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

