Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,992,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Banco Bradesco worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 10,535,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

