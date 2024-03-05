Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $67,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.7 %

CIB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 66,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.8835 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

