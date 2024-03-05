Barclays Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity

LSEA opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.