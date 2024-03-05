Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 926,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 99,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.46%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

