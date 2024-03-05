BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of BCE worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $117,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 83.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 39.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 835,871 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 399,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,654. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.