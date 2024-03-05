bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of bebe stores stock remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.
bebe stores Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bebe stores
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.