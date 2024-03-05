Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BKS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.20 ($2.22). 486,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,792. The company has a market cap of £115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.28).
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
