Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.20 ($2.22). 486,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,792. The company has a market cap of £115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.28).

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

