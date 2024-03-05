Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.80.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.