Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

