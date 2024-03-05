BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,825,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 7,981,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

