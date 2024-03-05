Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.2 %

Bioventus stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bioventus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

