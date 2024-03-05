Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 497,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The stock has a market cap of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

