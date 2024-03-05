BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CII stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 66,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,768. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
