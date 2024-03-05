BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 72,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,382. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
