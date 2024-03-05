BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 323,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,649. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

