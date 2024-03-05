BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

MHN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 112,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

