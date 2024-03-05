BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MVF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 119,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,304. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

