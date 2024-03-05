BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MIY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 37,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,685. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

