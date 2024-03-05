BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 432,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 258,500 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

