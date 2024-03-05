BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 432,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 258,500 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

