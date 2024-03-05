BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 432,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 258,500 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.53.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
