BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 211,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
