BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 211,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.