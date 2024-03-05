BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.