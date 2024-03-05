Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $562,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

BX stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

