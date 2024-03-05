bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $1.02

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $2.31 to $1.02 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

