BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $70.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SQM stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

