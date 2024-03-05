BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$91.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.38.

TSE:ATD traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$83.97. 509,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.58. The company has a market cap of C$80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$59.95 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

