BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,654,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

